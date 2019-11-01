On Halloween night, Thursday, October 31, and Friday, November 1, 2019, the MACC, the home of "radio station" WMAC, invites you to take a stroll down memory lane for a nostalgic return to the Golden Age of Radio.

Three of that era's classic thrillers will be re-created: “The Hitchhiker” and "Sorry Wrong Number" by Lucille Fletcher and Orson Welles' famous Mercury Theater's presentation of "War of the Worlds" (the broadcast that purportedly caused panic throughout our country when it was first presented in 1938).

ADMISSION IS FREE! Donations are encouraged for improvements to the MACC Auditorium.