Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Goo Goo Dolls are incredibly well renowned for their influence in popular music. With over 30 years together as a band, over 12 million albums sold, and 14 number one and Top 10 hits at Hot AC, Miracle Pill finds Goo Goo Dolls at the top of their game. The entire collection of songs delivers musicianship that is as engaging as ever, emotion and intimate, relatable lyrics that reflect on the current landscape of instant gratification and relief that everyone seems to be seeking.

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
