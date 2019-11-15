Goo Goo Dolls are incredibly well renowned for their influence in popular music. With over 30 years together as a band, over 12 million albums sold, and 14 number one and Top 10 hits at Hot AC, Miracle Pill finds Goo Goo Dolls at the top of their game. The entire collection of songs delivers musicianship that is as engaging as ever, emotion and intimate, relatable lyrics that reflect on the current landscape of instant gratification and relief that everyone seems to be seeking.
Goo Goo Dolls
Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Wednesday
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness MarketsLookout Farmers Market
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsNovember Nights: Paperclay Moon Ornaments
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAlan Wyatt Quartet
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningTransform Us: Workshop & Exhibit
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic Thursday
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsScott Hill and Tatiana Hill Exhibit Opening
-
Art & Exhibitions Talks & ReadingsEames: A Retrospective
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Art & ExhibitionsCreating a 2020 Vision Board
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
Saturday
-
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsWilderness First Aid with NOLS and REI
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & Drink Theater & DanceDragsGiving Drag Brunch
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningPainting in Watercolor with Margaret Park
Sunday
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal and Friends
Monday
-
Talks & ReadingsWriting for Stress Relief
-
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatFall Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live MusicThe Quebe Sisters Concert to benefit Metanoia Prison Ministries
-
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Art & Exhibitions Politics & Activism Talks & ReadingsChattanooga Writers' Guild, monthly meeting
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Bohemian Night