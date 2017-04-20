Do Good / Feel Good

Join us for our FUNdraiser event
for the Tennessee River Rescue in
Celebration of Earth Month
Thursday, April 20th
5pm-7pm
For every $10 donation, you will receive a ticket to enjoy your choice of:
*Brow Wax
*Impromptu Updo
*Braided Style
*Moisturizing Hand Wrap
*Chair Massages
*Spring Makeup Refresh
With Spring Makeup Trends
The more you donate, the more services that you can enjoy!
(Each service is normally valued at $20 or more)—What a deal!
Bring your friends!
Catered by Dipped Fresh * Wine Tasting sponsored by Chattanooga Wine & Spirits
*Enter a drawing to win a
Studio 59 Gift Card
*20% off of Aveda Products
for attendees this night only
*Complimentary Hair
Color Consultations
*Services are available on a first come, first serve basis
The TN River Rescue is a local non-profit organization that helps protect our source of drinking water by removing litter from the TN River and tributaries.
Info
Studio 59 Salon & Spa 2309 Hickory Valley Road, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421 View Map