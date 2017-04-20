Do Good / Feel Good

Join us for our FUNdraiser event

for the Tennessee River Rescue in

Celebration of Earth Month

Thursday, April 20th

5pm-7pm

For every $10 donation, you will receive a ticket to enjoy your choice of:

*Brow Wax

*Impromptu Updo

*Braided Style

*Moisturizing Hand Wrap

*Chair Massages

*Spring Makeup Refresh

With Spring Makeup Trends

The more you donate, the more services that you can enjoy!

(Each service is normally valued at $20 or more)—What a deal!

Bring your friends!

Catered by Dipped Fresh * Wine Tasting sponsored by Chattanooga Wine & Spirits

*Enter a drawing to win a

Studio 59 Gift Card

*20% off of Aveda Products

for attendees this night only

*Complimentary Hair

Color Consultations

*Services are available on a first come, first serve basis

The TN River Rescue is a local non-profit organization that helps protect our source of drinking water by removing litter from the TN River and tributaries.