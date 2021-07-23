Good Grief with Spirits Republic

Good Grief and Spirits Republic take the Wanderlinger Stage on Friday July 23rd.

Doors 8PM | Show 9PM | $10 Cover | 21+

Band bios:

“Good Grief is a groove-based, genre-bending alt-rock trio from Chattanooga, Tennessee. This band of merry men brings unrelenting energy and positive vibes. Critics say Good Grief offers "music that blurs the lines...an immediate and earthy sound that favors the human connection." Their sound has been likened to "if the Red Hot Chili Peppers grew up on the East Coast".

Spirits Republic is Groovy. Heavy. Psychedelic. This Nashville-based Alternative/Experimental Rock band is known to deliver a fun, fresh slice of progressive alt-rock and has been cited as being, “dynamic”, “unapologetic” and “like Led Zeppelin mixed with The Smashing Pumpkins with a hint of early Red Hot Chili Peppers and Primus.””

