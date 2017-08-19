Soap Operas? "Long Form?" What ever happened to Good Old-Fashioned Improv? Like they used to make on the TV box?

Well, if you're hankerin' for some of that short, fast and furiously funny improv, we've got just the show for you!

Similar to the hit show 'Who's Line' - we take audience suggestions, mix them together with some insanely funny performers, and make up a Good, Old-Fashioned Improv show, right before your very eyes! Here's some examples of what we're talking about:

New Choice - Actors start their scene, but whenever the bell rings, they have to back up and redo the last thing they just said or did.

Family Dinner - We get someone from the audience and they cast the actors as family members that they would normally have dinner with. The audience member rings a bell when an actor does something in character, and honks a horn when they do something out of character. (Yeah, it’s complicated, but hilarious.)

ABC - Think you know your alphabet? Our actors usually don’t! In this game, each line of the scene has to start with the next letter of the alphabet. (It’s a lot harder than it sounds.)

Fill In The Blanks - Before the show, we have the audience write words and phrases on slips of paper. During this game, the actors open those slips and read what’s on them into the scene. Once it’s a part of the scene, the actors have to make it make sense.

Return Desk - One actor is returning an item to the local Big Box store.The catch is, they have no idea what it is they are returning!

Trust us, if you’ve only experienced Improv on the small screen with “Whose Line,” you’ll love it live and in person!