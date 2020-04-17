Good, Old-Fashioned, Virtual Improv Show

Ah, the good old days... Milk Shakes, Drive-In Movies, being able to move freely about the state, and, LIVE IMPROV SHOWS!

Well, we can't help you with the first 3, but we CAN help you with that last one.

Starting this Friday, Improv Chattanooga will begin live streaming new, LIVE improv shows every week! It's the same great shows you know and love, from the comfort of your home. And, they're FREE!

First up is our Good, Old-Fashioned Improv Show. We'll play games like you'd see on "Who's Line" for the first half of the show and then close things out with some Long Form Improvisation at the end.

Of course, we'll be taking your suggestions via Twitch Chat, so even though we're all sheltered in place, you can still be part of the show!

* This show is rated PG-13

* BYOB (Obviously)

* Facebook Events Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/247468553076945/