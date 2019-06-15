Gordon Inman & Ed Bergin

SME Preservation Fund presents a Coffeehouse Concert with Gordon Inman and Ed Bergin, June 15 at 7:00 pm at the Mountain Arts Community Center, 809 Kentucky Ave, Signal Mountain. Ed and Gordon will be playing assorted folk music from Latin America, the British Isles, and Eastern Europe. The words klezmer, Bossa nova, and reel will come up quite a bit. Expect a little Talking Heads, as well.

Ed Bergin is a long-time piano accordionist who relishes the opportunity to demonstrate the accordion's versatility and unique charms.

Gordon Inman, a Chattanooga native who plays and teaches clarinet and saxophone all around town, is an active member of the Uptown Big Band, Figment Chamber Ensemble, and the Voci Virili men's choir.

Tickets are $15 and include coffee and dessert. Purchase tickets at SMEfund.org or at the door. Seating is limited.