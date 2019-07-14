Bridgeman's Chophouse at The Read House hotel will begin a weekly Gospel Sunday Brunch from 10am to 2:30pm each Sunday and will feature live gospel music with Nancy Westmoreland, one of the most renowned artists in Chattanooga. Chef Kenyatta Ashford has created a menu with a variety of influences including Southern Recipes and even a Cuban Breakfast, as well as traditional brunch favorites, crafted Mimosas, popular Bloody Mary’s and Sangria.
Gospel Brunch
The Read House Hotel 107 W. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Food & Drink
