Gospel Brunch

Bridgeman's Chophouse at The Read House hotel will begin a weekly Gospel Sunday Brunch from 10am to 2:30pm each Sunday and will feature live gospel music with Nancy Westmoreland, one of the most renowned artists in Chattanooga. Chef Kenyatta Ashford has created a menu with a variety of influences including Southern Recipes and even a Cuban Breakfast, as well as traditional brunch favorites, crafted Mimosas, popular Bloody Mary’s and Sangria.