The Gospel of Mark

to Google Calendar - The Gospel of Mark - 2020-02-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Gospel of Mark - 2020-02-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Gospel of Mark - 2020-02-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Gospel of Mark - 2020-02-14 20:00:00

Covenant College 14049 Scenic Highway, Lookout Mountain, Georgia 30750

One-man dramatization of The Gospel of Mark, by Drew Archer, pastor and former professional actor. Performance lasts one hour and twenty-five minutes, free, reservations recommended. Sanderson Auditorium at Covenant College

Info

Covenant College 14049 Scenic Highway, Lookout Mountain, Georgia 30750 View Map
Theater & Dance
706-419-1051
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Gospel of Mark - 2020-02-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Gospel of Mark - 2020-02-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Gospel of Mark - 2020-02-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Gospel of Mark - 2020-02-14 20:00:00
DI 17.07

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

February 12, 2020

Thursday

February 13, 2020

Friday

February 14, 2020

Saturday

February 15, 2020

Sunday

February 16, 2020

Monday

February 17, 2020

Tuesday

February 18, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours