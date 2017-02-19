Gospel Sunday Brunch

to Google Calendar - Gospel Sunday Brunch - 2017-02-19 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gospel Sunday Brunch - 2017-02-19 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gospel Sunday Brunch - 2017-02-19 13:30:00 iCalendar - Gospel Sunday Brunch - 2017-02-19 13:30:00

Jazzanooga Arts Space 431 East Martin Luther King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Come on out to our brunch and enjoy a sumptuous meal while appreciating this uplifting, soulful music on the day it was meant to be heard.

We’re talking about homemade southern cooking that will fill your stomach and inspiring music that will stir your soul.

The brunch will be catered by Dipped Fresh!

We have changed location to our space on MLK Blvd. Seating will be limited (ONLY 60 TICKETS WILL BE SOLD) and since the inception of this event, we have sold out EVERY TIME so plan to get your tickets early!!!!!

We are featuring the amazing sounds of Nancy Westmoreland and Friends!! She brought the HOUSE down at your last brunch performance, so we had to invite her back!!!!!

Info

Jazzanooga Arts Space 431 East Martin Luther King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map

Food & Drink

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Gospel Sunday Brunch - 2017-02-19 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gospel Sunday Brunch - 2017-02-19 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gospel Sunday Brunch - 2017-02-19 13:30:00 iCalendar - Gospel Sunday Brunch - 2017-02-19 13:30:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Tuesday

January 31, 2017

Wednesday

February 1, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours