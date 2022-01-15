× Expand Master Gardeners of Hamilton County Bluebird

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, continues their series of 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes in 2022. The first class takes place on Saturday, January 15 at 10:00 a.m., with “Got Bluebirds?,” featuring Master Gardeners Lisa Lemza and Diane Shelley, founding members of Tri-State Bluebirds. MGHC’s 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes are free to the public online via Zoom. To register for the class and access the Zoom link, go to: https: //mghc.org/calendar/3rd-saturday-class-got-bluebirds/.

Master Gardener Lisa Lemza comments, “Interested in attracting our beautiful native bluebirds to your backyard? Come learn how to create a welcoming and safe habitat for bluebirds and other cavity nesting birds, including tree swallows, chickadees, and house wrens. Members of Tri-State Bluebirds will show you how installing a basic nest box and adding native plantings to your landscape can attract and protect bluebirds helping them to make a comeback in our area despite loss of their natural habitat.” Formed in March 2021, by a group of Chattanooga-area bluebird enthusiasts, Tri-State Bluebirds, a new Chapter of the Tennessee Bluebird Society, is dedicated to encouraging bluebird conservation by educating the public, constructing, and monitoring bluebird nest box trails, and developing healthy habitats where bluebirds can thrive.