Nevermind, Dead & Bloated, Siamese Dream

Got Grunge?? ft. Nevermind (Nirvana Tribute), Dead & Bloated (Stone Temple Pilots Tribute), and Siamese Dream (Smashing Pumpkins Tribute) at The Signal on January 29, 2021.

Doors: 6:30pm / Show: 7:30pm

THIS EVENT IS ALL AGES (under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian)

The safety of artists, guests and employees is our top priority. While health & safety procedures are followed on a daily basis, we will enforce the following to be sure everyone stays healthy as we bring live events back. For additional safety procedures, please visit thesignaltn.com/faqs

- Socially distanced, reserved seated areas

- Mask required unless actively eating/drinking

- Temperature checks upon entry

- Sanitation procedures throughout

*Safety requirements and procedures are subject to change based on local & federal regulations and/or mandates.Any questions? Email us at ticketing@thesignaltn.com