Goth Dance Party III: Mask-Querade Of Madness

to Google Calendar - Goth Dance Party III: Mask-Querade Of Madness - 2020-06-27 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Goth Dance Party III: Mask-Querade Of Madness - 2020-06-27 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Goth Dance Party III: Mask-Querade Of Madness - 2020-06-27 21:00:00 iCalendar - Goth Dance Party III: Mask-Querade Of Madness - 2020-06-27 21:00:00

Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Goth Dance Party III: Mask-Querade Of Madness

Join us in a special masked dance party at Ziggy's once again, featuring a live set by Astral Wound!

Doors at 9pm

21+

$5.00

Info

Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Goth Dance Party III: Mask-Querade Of Madness - 2020-06-27 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Goth Dance Party III: Mask-Querade Of Madness - 2020-06-27 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Goth Dance Party III: Mask-Querade Of Madness - 2020-06-27 21:00:00 iCalendar - Goth Dance Party III: Mask-Querade Of Madness - 2020-06-27 21:00:00
newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

June 25, 2020

Friday

June 26, 2020

Saturday

June 27, 2020

Sunday

June 28, 2020

Monday

June 29, 2020

  • Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning

    -

    Online

Tuesday

June 30, 2020

Wednesday

July 1, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse