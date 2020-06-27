Goth Dance Party III: Mask-Querade Of Madness
Join us in a special masked dance party at Ziggy's once again, featuring a live set by Astral Wound!
Doors at 9pm
21+
$5.00
Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Goth Dance Party III: Mask-Querade Of Madness
Join us in a special masked dance party at Ziggy's once again, featuring a live set by Astral Wound!
Doors at 9pm
21+
$5.00
Concerts & Live MusicSounds of Melange
-
Education & LearningBook Chatt Connection
-
Concerts & Live MusicTony And Heather Mabe
-
Food & DrinkFarm-to-Table Cocktails
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Porch Boy Rebels
-
Health & WellnessToes Yoga Open House
-
Concerts & Live MusicGoth Dance Party III: Mask-Querade Of Madness
-
MarketsCollegedale Market
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningLibArt Live!
-
Education & LearningHow to Start Saving Money
-
Education & LearningBeginner QuickBooks Online
-
Education & LearningIntermediate QuickBooks Online
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
This & ThatPups on the Patio
-
Education & LearningYarn Club!
-
© 2020 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.