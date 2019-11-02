GPS/McCallie Upper School Fall Play, Antigone

Girls Preparatory School 205 Island Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Upper School students from GPS and McCallie School present Antigone, a modern adaptation by Lewis Galantiere from the play by French dramatist Jean Anouilh, written in 1940s France as a form of resistance against Nazi occupation. In an act of treason punishable by death, Antigone (played by Annie Thrash) acts on her moral duty to bury her brother, defying the will of the ruthless King Creon (played by Silas Connell). What transpires is a timeless exploration of when to accept authority in order to maintain the status quo and when to confront it, no matter the consequences.

Girls Preparatory School 205 Island Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Theater & Dance
