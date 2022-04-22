GPS | McCallie Upper School Spring Musical: The Sound of Music

to

Girls Preparatory School 205 Island Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Girls Preparatory School and McCallie School present the GPS/McCallie Upper School Spring Musical, The Sound of Music —a true musical theater tradition that has touched the lives of millions around the world—at GPS Frierson Theatre April 22-24.

PERFORMANCES: @ GPS Frierson Theatre

Friday, April 22 | 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 23 | 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 24 | 2:30 p.m.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION:

The Sound of Music is a renowned classic with music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. It was the last musical written by Rodgers and Hammerstein, and perhaps their most adored contribution to the theatre. The original Broadway production, starring Mary Martin and Theodore Bikel, opened in 1959 and won 5 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, out of nine nominations. Since then the show has become a world-wide phenomenon with numerous productions and revivals, many translations, as well as film and television adaptations. In 1965 it was made into a film starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, which won five Academy Awards and solidified its place as a modern classic. As recently as 2013 it was produced as a live televised production on NBC starring Carrie Underwood. With iconic and beloved songs such as “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” “Maria,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “So Long, Farewell,” “Edelweiss,” “Climb Every Mountain,” and of course the title song, this production will be overflowing with many well-known classics of the modern American musical theatre. Presented by GPS and McCallie Upper School students. Directed by Mark Krawczyk, GPS Drama Teacher. Music Directed by Mike Lees, GPS Director of Choirs. Tickets can be purchased using the link below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-sound-of-music-gps-mccallie-spring-musical-tickets-276773205107

Info

Girls Preparatory School 205 Island Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
to
Google Calendar - GPS | McCallie Upper School Spring Musical: The Sound of Music - 2022-04-22 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - GPS | McCallie Upper School Spring Musical: The Sound of Music - 2022-04-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - GPS | McCallie Upper School Spring Musical: The Sound of Music - 2022-04-22 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - GPS | McCallie Upper School Spring Musical: The Sound of Music - 2022-04-22 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - GPS | McCallie Upper School Spring Musical: The Sound of Music - 2022-04-23 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - GPS | McCallie Upper School Spring Musical: The Sound of Music - 2022-04-23 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - GPS | McCallie Upper School Spring Musical: The Sound of Music - 2022-04-23 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - GPS | McCallie Upper School Spring Musical: The Sound of Music - 2022-04-23 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - GPS | McCallie Upper School Spring Musical: The Sound of Music - 2022-04-24 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - GPS | McCallie Upper School Spring Musical: The Sound of Music - 2022-04-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - GPS | McCallie Upper School Spring Musical: The Sound of Music - 2022-04-24 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - GPS | McCallie Upper School Spring Musical: The Sound of Music - 2022-04-24 19:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

March 16, 2022

Thursday

March 17, 2022

Friday

March 18, 2022

Saturday

March 19, 2022

Sunday

March 20, 2022

Monday

March 21, 2022

Tuesday

March 22, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours