The Sound of Music Facebook Event Cover Photos (Instagram Post) The Sound of Music

Girls Preparatory School and McCallie School present the GPS/McCallie Upper School Spring Musical, The Sound of Music —a true musical theater tradition that has touched the lives of millions around the world—at GPS Frierson Theatre April 22-24.

PERFORMANCES: @ GPS Frierson Theatre

Friday, April 22 | 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 23 | 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 24 | 2:30 p.m.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION:

The Sound of Music is a renowned classic with music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. It was the last musical written by Rodgers and Hammerstein, and perhaps their most adored contribution to the theatre. The original Broadway production, starring Mary Martin and Theodore Bikel, opened in 1959 and won 5 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, out of nine nominations. Since then the show has become a world-wide phenomenon with numerous productions and revivals, many translations, as well as film and television adaptations. In 1965 it was made into a film starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, which won five Academy Awards and solidified its place as a modern classic. As recently as 2013 it was produced as a live televised production on NBC starring Carrie Underwood. With iconic and beloved songs such as “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” “Maria,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “So Long, Farewell,” “Edelweiss,” “Climb Every Mountain,” and of course the title song, this production will be overflowing with many well-known classics of the modern American musical theatre. Presented by GPS and McCallie Upper School students. Directed by Mark Krawczyk, GPS Drama Teacher. Music Directed by Mike Lees, GPS Director of Choirs. Tickets can be purchased using the link below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-sound-of-music-gps-mccallie-spring-musical-tickets-276773205107