GPS Winter Choral Concert

Girls Preparatory School 205 Island Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

The Girls Preparatory School Choral Program will present their winter concert on Friday, December 8, at 7 p.m. in the GPS Frierson Theatre. Students will present a range of music, including pop covers and holiday favorites. Performing groups include the GPS Singers, the GPS Middle School Girls Choir, and the GPS McCallie Coordinate Choir. This event is open to the public and free of charge.

