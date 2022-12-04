× Expand Contributed Grand Slam Holiday Jam

The Enactus chapter of the School of Business at Southern Adventist University invites community members to enjoy festive pops performances by student bands while shopping for Christmas gifts at the Grand Slam Holiday Jam on Sunday, December 4, from 4-6 p.m. in Iles P.E. Center on campus. In addition to food items, merchandise for sale will include T-shirts, hoodies, and stickers with graphic designs created by inner-city youth who are learning business and life skills through Tomorrowpreneurs. Admission to the event is free, and all proceeds will be applied to college funds designated for the young artists. For more information, follow @tomorrowpreneurs on Instagram or call 423.504.2157.