Graphic Design with A.I.R. Labs

Students will learn how to create digital artwork in this Graphic Design course utilizing Affinity Designer and Affinity Photo software. We’ll learn about the various tools to create graphic illustrations, logo/icon design, turning drawings into lively, colorful pieces of artwork, and photo manipulation. (Affinity Designer and Affinity Photo files are compatible with Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop.) This course is for 2 days a week for 4 weeks.
A.I.R. Labs 2601 Broad St, Suite B, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map
