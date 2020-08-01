Grason Harvey Art Party

Barley Taproom & Bottleshop 235 E. Martin Luther King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us this Saturday for a special art party featuring Grason Harvey- local painter and makeup artist! We'll have the drinks flowing! Come support local artists!

*MASKS REQUIRED*

Art & Exhibitions
