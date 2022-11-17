× Expand River City Company Grateful (DATE 11/17)

Gratefull, formerly known as One Table created by Causeway, is back!

Free and ALL are welcome to join together for a Thanksgiving meal in the middle of Martin Luther King Blvd. There is no fee, no expectations, and no agenda—just an open invitation.

A small change to this year due to COVID precautions, we will not be offering a potluck, but instead for those who wish to make a contribution to those in need, you are welcome to bring supplies for the Maclellan Family Shelter. Bins will be provided for you to drop off items including: nonperishable food, coffee supplies, disposable plates & silverware, hygienic supplies including toothpaste and diapers, and laundry supplies.

Want to volunteer? We need your help! Simply visit www.ihelpchattanooga.org for position descriptions!

Gratefull is made possible by: The Maclellan Foundation, First Horizon, Synovus Bank, SVN| Second Story, Elliott Davis, EPB, Benwood Foundation and Brewer Media Group. The event is hosted by River City Company, City of Chattanooga, United Way of Greater Chattanooga, Bessie Smith Cultural Center and Causeway