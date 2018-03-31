The Chattery is proud to announce The Great Adult Egg Hunt and Hoppy Hour, taking place on Saturday, March 31 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Sculpture Fields at Montague Park.

The Great Adult Egg Hunt will take place at 2 p.m. at Sculpture Fields at Montague Park. This inaugural event combines the arts, community collaboration, and of course, education. Through a creative partnership, local artists are creating one-of-a-kind works of art on evergreen wooden eggs, and adult participants will search for the eggs at Sculpture Fields.

The Egg Hunt will conclude the event with a restaurant “hop” along Main Street to continue to build community and support local businesses. The ultimate goal of the event is to create relationships among artists and adults and promote the Sculpture Fields as a free, interactive public space while bringing the community together at a culminating event.

The schedule is as follows:

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Adult Egg Hunt at Sculpture Fields

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Hoppy Hour at various local restaurants

The Egg Hunt will include tunes from D J M C P R O, and local restaurants and businesses will be selling their products, including ice cream from Clumpie’s, beer from The Bitter Alibi, delicious food from MOUTHGREMLIN, and a pop up shop from Bettieville on MLK.

The Great Adult Egg Hunt and Hoppy Hour is sponsored by Papercut Interactive, Elliott Davis, Chambliss Bahner & Stophel, The Tomorrow Building, and Yelp Chattanooga.

For more information about The Great Adult Egg Hunt, please visit www.greatadultegghunt.com.