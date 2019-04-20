The Chattery is proud to announce the second annual Great Adult Egg Hunt and Hoppy Hour, taking place on Saturday, April 20 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Sculpture Fields at Montague Park.

The Great Adult Egg Hunt will start at 2 p.m. at Sculpture Fields at Montague Park. This event combines the arts, community collaboration, and of course, education. Through a creative partnership, local artists will create one-of-a-kind works of art on an evergreen wooden egg, and adult participants will search for the eggs at Sculpture Fields.

The schedule is as follows:

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Adult Egg Hunt at Sculpture Fields

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Hoppy Hour at various local restaurants

The Chattery is actively seeking artists to participate in the egg hunt and creating a wooden work of art. Blank eggs can be picked up at The Chattery’s studio at Chattanooga WorkSpace, located at 302 W 6th Street after coordinating a pick up time with The Chattery. Please notify The Chattery of your interest by emailing info@thechattery.org.

All finished eggs must be returned to The Chattery by April 13, 2019. In exchange for participation, The Chattery will promote all artists and their tiny creations through social media, on flyers, and on the day of the event.

The Egg Hunt will conclude the event with a restaurant “hop” along Main Street to continue to build community and support local businesses. The ultimate goal of the event is to create relationships among artists and adults and promote the Sculpture Fields as a free, interactive public space while bringing the community together at a culminating event.

Tickets are currently available for The Great Adult Egg Hunt and Hoppy Hour and cost $7 in advance and $10 at the event. For more information about The Great Adult Egg Hunt, please visit www.greatadultegghunt.com.