The Great Adult Egg Hunt and Hoppy Hour

to

Sculpture Fields at Montague Park 1100 East 16th Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Join The Chattery for the third annual "Great Adult Egg Hunt & Hoppy Hour" on Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. at Sculpture Fields at Montague Park!

This event combines the arts, community collaboration, and of course, education. Through a creative partnership, local artists will create one-of-a-kind works of art on an evergreen wooden egg, and adult participants will search for the eggs at Sculpture Fields. This year, for added fun, we’ll also have eggs containing prizes from local businesses!

We’ll conclude the event with a restaurant “hop” along Main Street to continue to build community and support local businesses.

Participants are encouraged to wear their Sunday best for added fun.

Registration Required.

Info

Sculpture Fields at Montague Park 1100 East 16th Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Outdoor
423-521-2643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Great Adult Egg Hunt and Hoppy Hour - 2022-04-16 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Great Adult Egg Hunt and Hoppy Hour - 2022-04-16 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Great Adult Egg Hunt and Hoppy Hour - 2022-04-16 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Great Adult Egg Hunt and Hoppy Hour - 2022-04-16 13:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

March 29, 2022

Wednesday

March 30, 2022

Thursday

March 31, 2022

Friday

April 1, 2022

Saturday

April 2, 2022

Sunday

April 3, 2022

Monday

April 4, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours