The Great Adult Egg Hunt and Hoppy Hour

Join The Chattery for the third annual "Great Adult Egg Hunt & Hoppy Hour" on Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. at Sculpture Fields at Montague Park!

This event combines the arts, community collaboration, and of course, education. Through a creative partnership, local artists will create one-of-a-kind works of art on an evergreen wooden egg, and adult participants will search for the eggs at Sculpture Fields. This year, for added fun, we’ll also have eggs containing prizes from local businesses!

We’ll conclude the event with a restaurant “hop” along Main Street to continue to build community and support local businesses.

Participants are encouraged to wear their Sunday best for added fun.

Registration Required.