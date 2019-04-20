The Great Adult Egg Hunt and Hoppy Hour

The Chattery is hosting the Second Annual Great Adult Egg Hunt & Hoppy Hour on Saturday, April 20th!

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: The Great Adult Egg Hunt at Sculpture Fields

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Hoppy Hour at various local restaurants

This second annual event combines the arts, community collaboration, and of course, education. Through a creative partnership, local artists will create one-of-a-kind works of art on an evergreen wooden egg, and adult participants will search for the eggs at Sculpture Fields.

We’ll conclude the event with a restaurant “hop” along Main Street to continue to build community and support local businesses. The Hoppy Hour starts at 4 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to wear their Sunday best for added fun.

Cost: $7 ahead of time // $10 at the door

Some Important Notes:

- The Egg Hunt will include tunes, and local restaurants and businesses will be selling their products. Stay tuned for more!

- You only get to keep ONE artist designed, wooden egg. No matter how many you fall in love with, you must only pick one. No one is guaranteed an egg. Help us keep it fair for everyone participating. We'll have candy-filled eggs of course too!

- Once you find the egg you'll love forever, please check in with The Chattery so we can let the artist know who their egg is moving in with.

- Once the event is over (around 4pm), we'll be heading down the street to "hop" along Main Street. Use your wristband to get special deals (more information coming soon!)