Signal Mountain Playhouse 301 Rolling Way, Signal Mountain, Tennessee 37377

The Signal Mountain Playhouse presents the comedy "Greater Tuna" on February 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, and 25 at The Crest Center of Signal Crest United Methodist Church, 1005 Ridgeway Avenue this is the same road as the main mountain highway, 127 N.). Tickets are $15 and can be bought

at the door or in advance by calling the MACC (Mountain Arts Community Center) at 423-886-1959. Dessert and coffee are included in the price of your ticket, with dessert service beginning, as well as the box office opening at 6:45 pm. Live music will be featured prior to curtain at 8 pm. For more information, go to smph.org; the Signal Mountain Playhouse page on Facebook; or call 423-886-5243.

