× Expand Photo by Flora de Mel Try a variety of locally made meads with green|spaces this month!

Join green|spaces for their monthly mixer and learn about some of the area's coolest (and most sustainable) businesses! This month, we will be at the Flora de Mel, where they source all the ingredients used to make their mead within 30 miles of the business. Event is free for members, with a suggested $5 donation for non-members.