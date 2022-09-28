Green Drinks @ the Gear Closet

The Gear Closet 1510 Riverside Dr, North Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Join us for our monthly Eco-Networking Mixer! Learn about some of the area's coolest (and most sustainable) businesses. This month, we will be at the Gear Closet, located at 1510 Riverside Drive.

The Gear Closet is an outdoor gear thrift and consignment shop whose proceeds support the local non-profit, WaterWays. WaterWays works with communities across the SE United States to bring awareness and stewardship to their watersheds.

Don't forget to RSVP! For more information, call (423) 648-0963

Education & Learning, Food & Drink
