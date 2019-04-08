Green Infrastructure & Native Plants:Native Allies

Monday, April 8, 2019, 6:00pm

FREE and Open to the Public

Hosted by Wild Ones, Tennessee Valley Chapter

Green infrastructure is a form of Low Impact Development (LID) that utilizes vegetation and natural hydrologic processes to manage and treat stormwater. The goal of green infrastructure is to capture rainwater where it falls in urban spaces, providing benefits for both the community and environment. On a localized scale, rain gardens or bioretention ponds, wetlands, riparian zones, permeable pavement, green roofs, rainwater harvesting, sidewalk trees, and urban agriculture are all examples of green infrastructure.

Come learn about green infrastructure, specifically bioretention, and how these stormwater practices harness the natural processes of native plants to decrease flooding, remediate urban pollutants, and protect the downstream environment for humans and wildlife. The City of Chattanooga Water Quality Program's land managers, Lucy Ellis, and Lyn Rutherford will explain how the site functions and how hardworking native plants contribute to the design.

Where: Warner Park/Chattanooga Zoo parking area: 3rd street and Holtzclaw between the Fitness Center and the Recycling Facility located at the north end of the parking lot. We will be somewhere in the parking lot bioretention basins.