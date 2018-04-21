Greg Haynes Art Exhibit at Reflection Riding

Original Botanical Watercolor Paintings on Display During Annual Native Plant Sale

A series of original botanical watercolor paintings by Chattanooga artist, Greg Haynes, will be on display and open to the public at Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center Visitor Center as part of the annual Spring Native Plant Sale from April 19-21. The artist spent many hours walking the trails at Reflection Riding last year looking for flower and plant specimens to paint. Many more hours were spent back in the studio creating watercolor paintings of Bloodroot, Wild Bergamot, Oakleaf Hydrangea, Asiatic Dayflower, Indian Pink, Butterfly Weed, Shrubby St. John's Wort, and Black-Eyed Susan. The paintings, approximately 18" X 24" in size will be displayed in the newly renovated visitor's center. 11" X 14" prints and notecard collections of these paintings will also be available. A members only opening reception for the exhibit will be held in the visitor's center Thursday evening, April 19 from 6-8pm. Mr. Haynes will be on site during the plant sale days. The plant sale is open to the public from 10am to 7pm Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21.

This is a great opportunity to collect native plants for your yard and native plant art for your wall, all to help support the mission of Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center.