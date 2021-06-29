How to Grow Your Business with Facebook Marketing

How to Grow Your Business with Facebook Marketing

Does this sound familiar? You have been posting on Facebook but have yet to see it bringing benefits to your business. After this course, all will be clear. You will be a master of the art of Facebook. This course will be your best investment to take your business to the next level.

Who should take this course?

This course is tailored for business owners, salespersons, and freelancers.

If you do not have an existing product or service to promote, this course isn’t for you.

You must have a Facebook Business page.

About the teacher:

For more than 15 years, Jocelyn Loza has worked across multiple marketing disciplines in both large and small companies as well as at Public Relations and advertising agencies and as a consultant. With branding as her core skill, she uncovers insights that help brands create meaningful campaigns by engaging targeted audiences and driving real world action.

At Hoopla Marketing Now, Jocelyn mentors with passion, guiding her clients to effectively strengthen and elevate their marketing goals to new heights. She has partnered with top organizations—including Sears, Little Debbie Snacks, The Chattanooga Red Wolves, and the State of Tennessee Department of Human Services to challenge the status quo by creating more meaningful branding solutions to market various audiences.

Jocelyn holds a master’s degree in marketing from Walden University and a bachelor’s degree in public relations and foreign languages from Andrews University.

