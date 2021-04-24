How to Grow an Herb Garden

Herbs are one of the most forgiving and the most giving plants in the kitchen garden. They’re the perfect way to get started growing your own organic food. They produce so much in a short time that you can harvest from their plants again and again. And let’s face it: herbs from the grocery store just don’t taste that great.

First, you’ll learn about the five major herb families. Learning to grow by plant families takes away the mystery of gardening and makes it all make sense. Next, you’ll learn how to source your herb plants including how to start them from seed, how to propagate your plants, and how to buy and find plants at the store that will be great for your herb garden. And finally, you will learn how to set up your own herb garden, whether that is in ground or in a container.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/4/24/how-to-grow-an-herb-garden

About the instructor:

Karen Creel is the owner of Gardenchick, member of the Garden Coach Society and a certified Garden Coach. She lives on four acres in Chickamauga where she Gardens, creates DIY projects with her “junk” finds, and raises a few hens. Bees will be added in April and the urban homestead will be complete! After purchasing handcrafted soap for years, she attended several classes and started making her own, selling at craft shows and on her Etsy site. Created with natural ingredients including oils, herbs, honey and beeswax, her products include soap, lip balms, lotion bars, and herbal salves. You can keep up with her projects, and receive gardening and urban homesteading tips on her blog www.Gardenchick.com