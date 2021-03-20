Growing African Violets

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, continue their 3rd Saturday Free Public Gardening Classes online via Zoom in 2021. The next class takes place on Saturday, March 20 at 10:00 a.m., featuring “African Violets” presented by Master Gardener Sadaf Khan. The Zoom link to access this public class is available on the MGHC website: https://mghc.org/public-classes/.

Master Gardener Sadaf Khan comments, “African violets are native to tropical East Africa and have become a popular house plant because of their color and versatility. Some indoor gardeners shy away from growing these petite beauties because they are intimidated by their care. However, by learning a few tips and tricks, anyone can keep them thriving and healthy throughout the year. They are perfect for small spaces and provide bright and cheerful blooms when the outdoor landscape is mostly brown and bare. I look forward to sharing my love of African violets in this class. Growing African violets brings joy whether you have one or grouping of several different colors for a showy display.”