Growing Cool Weather Vegetables

to Google Calendar - Growing Cool Weather Vegetables - 2019-09-21 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Growing Cool Weather Vegetables - 2019-09-21 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Growing Cool Weather Vegetables - 2019-09-21 10:00:00 iCalendar - Growing Cool Weather Vegetables - 2019-09-21 10:00:00

UT Extension Office 6183 Adamson Cir., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Celebrate the fall and cooler weather by adding to the productivity of your garden! We are lucky to live in an area where we can continue to grow fresh vegetables in our gardens into the fall and winter months. Cooler temperatures make fall vegetables taste crisp and sweet for a delicious harvest including carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, beets, turnips, onions, kale and spicy greens. Come learn what to grow AFTER the summer heat and how to create a successful fall vegetable garden.

This free gardening class is presented by the Master Gardeners of Hamilton County. For additional information and to register for the class, visit http://mghc.org/education-committee-classes/.

Info

UT Extension Office 6183 Adamson Cir., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Home & Garden, This & That
423-855-6113
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Growing Cool Weather Vegetables - 2019-09-21 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Growing Cool Weather Vegetables - 2019-09-21 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Growing Cool Weather Vegetables - 2019-09-21 10:00:00 iCalendar - Growing Cool Weather Vegetables - 2019-09-21 10:00:00
DI 16.37

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

September 12, 2019

Friday

September 13, 2019

Saturday

September 14, 2019

Sunday

September 15, 2019

Monday

September 16, 2019

Tuesday

September 17, 2019

Wednesday

September 18, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours