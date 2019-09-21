Growing Cool Weather Vegetables

Celebrate the fall and cooler weather by adding to the productivity of your garden! We are lucky to live in an area where we can continue to grow fresh vegetables in our gardens into the fall and winter months. Cooler temperatures make fall vegetables taste crisp and sweet for a delicious harvest including carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, beets, turnips, onions, kale and spicy greens. Come learn what to grow AFTER the summer heat and how to create a successful fall vegetable garden.

This free gardening class is presented by the Master Gardeners of Hamilton County. For additional information and to register for the class, visit http://mghc.org/education-committee-classes/.