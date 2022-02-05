Growing Indoors

to

Crabtree Farms 1000 East 30th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

We have recently seen an increase in motivation for growing your own food and herbs. Knowing where your consumable plants are coming from and gaining the knowledge to be more self sufficient has motivated more people to grow their own food and herbs indoors. However, so many people have questions about what it takes to make it a success.

Join Allison, from Urban Horticulture Supply, as she shares the knowledge and essential equipment and parameters necessary for creating an indoor grow space for your plants. Lighting options will be on display and available for sale, along with a brief discussion on how to be a successful indoor gardener. A general knowledge of growing plants will be essential to understand terminology for this class.

If you have any questions about this workshop, please contact our Education Coordinator, Ashley Clayton: aclayton@crabtreefarms.org.

Info

Education & Learning, Home & Garden
4234939155
please enable javascript to view
to
