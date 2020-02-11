Guest Piano Recital: Derek Parsons

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Derek Parsons, professor of piano at Furman University, will present a recital on Tuesday, February 11, at 7:30 p.m. in the Ackerman Auditorium. Parsons will perform a variety of repertoire featuring the works of Haydn, Ginastera, Liszt, and others.

