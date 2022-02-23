Guided Sage Cleansing - ONLINE CLASS

to

The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

This beginner-friendly class features the techniques to sage cleansing.

You will learn about chakra alignment, affirmations and be guided through the process of resetting your mind, body and spirit, in the comfort of your home. Pick a room, open and window, grab that sage and get ready for this experience. If you’re just getting introduced to sage and interested in learning more, join this journey.

About the instructor:

Jour’dan Haynes journey with sage began in 2018, but it runs in her family for generations as a practice. Her grandmother used sage to cleanse her work space before reading clients in the form of tasseography (tea readings), and her mother instilled knowledge about sage to her. This practice is part of Jour’dan’s lifestyle, brand and dedication to showing people how to build a happy, healthy, positive life experience. Whether you are looking to balance your time, make friends, travel to new and exciting destinations, create a budget, start saving for your future, Jour’dan’s personal blog offers good vibes, personal affirmations and a judgment-free zone.

Info

The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Home & Garden
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Guided Sage Cleansing - ONLINE CLASS - 2022-02-23 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Guided Sage Cleansing - ONLINE CLASS - 2022-02-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Guided Sage Cleansing - ONLINE CLASS - 2022-02-23 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Guided Sage Cleansing - ONLINE CLASS - 2022-02-23 18:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Monday

February 21, 2022

Tuesday

February 22, 2022

Wednesday

February 23, 2022

Thursday

February 24, 2022

Friday

February 25, 2022

Saturday

February 26, 2022

Sunday

February 27, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours