Guided Sage Cleansing - Online Class

This beginner-friendly class features the techniques to sage cleansing.

You will learn about chakra alignment, affirmations and be guided through the process of resetting your mind, body and spirit, in the comfort of your home. Pick a room, open and window, grab that sage and get ready for this experience. If you’re just getting introduced to sage and interested in learning more, join this journey.

About the instructor:

Jour’dan Haynes journey with sage began in 2018, but it runs in her family for generations as a practice. Her grandmother used sage to cleanse her work space before reading clients in the form of tasseography (tea readings), and her mother instilled knowledge about sage to her. This practice is part of Jour’dan’s lifestyle, brand and dedication to showing people how to build a happy, healthy, positive life experience. Whether you are looking to balance your time, make friends, travel to new and exciting destinations, create a budget, start saving for your future, Jour’dan’s personal blog offers good vibes, personal affirmations and a judgment-free zone.