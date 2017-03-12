GuitarChattanooga Presents: Judicael Perroy in Concert

Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

GuitarChattanooga will present a concert featuring French virtuoso Judicael Perroy. Mr. Perroy is one of the most respected classical guitarists in the world. He has won numerous awards and competitions including the First Prize at the 1997 Guitar Foundation of America Solo Competition, the most prestigious prize that can be awarded a classical guitarist. Mr. Perroy regularly concertizes throughout the world, but this will be his first visit to Chattanooga, TN. Don’t miss your chance to hear one of the finest guitarists in the world perform in town!

This concert is presented with support from ArtsBuild and the Music Department at Chattanooga State Community College.

