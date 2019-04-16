GuitarChattanooga Presents: Rene Izquierdo

Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

Join GuitarChattanooga for an evening of Latin American guitar music featuring Cuban virtuoso Rene Izquierdo. Mr. Izquierdo is among the most celebrated classical guitarists before the public today and has been a prize-winner in numerous international guitar competitions. This is his first performance in Chattanooga, don’t miss your chance to hear him perform!

Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
