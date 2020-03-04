Guitarist Marco Sartor

Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

Uruguay-born guitarist, Dr. Marco Sartor, will present an evening of works for classical guitar on Wednesday, March 4 ay 7:30 p.m. Sartor is an assistant teaching professor at Wake Forest University and a top prize winner in numerous international competitions.

