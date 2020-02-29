Guitars for Garrett Benefit

Nashville recording artist, Robby Hopkins, is set to headline Guitars for Garrett, Feb. 29 at the North Georgia Fairgrounds benefiting cancer patient Garrett Rolen.

Rolen, is an 18-year-old who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma, three years ago. According to his father Marty, Rolen has lost over 100 pounds in his battle against cancer and undergone T-Cell Fusion treatments in Houston, Texas. He is currently waiting an opportunity to get into another trial treatment program, he said.

The benefit is a concert, meal, raffle and auction to help with medical and travel related expenses for Garrett’s treatment. Guitars for Garrett is Saturday, February 29, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the North Georgia Fairgrounds, 500 Legion Drive in Dalton, Ga. Admission is free and all ages are invited. Donations are welcome!

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/2633893276730347/,