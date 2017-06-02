Gunk Heads Opening Reception

Errspace is excited and proud to present its first solo exhibition at the The Palace Picture House! Join us and local artist Alecia Vera Buckles' for an opening reception on First Friday, June 2nd, starting at 6pm, to view her new gunk heads mixed media illustrations!

Alecia's illustrations of unabashed ladies are fun, whimsical, and outright honest to themselves; much like the artist. Adorned with fierce fashion stylings, topped with peeled acrylic paint for that 'gunk' effect, reminding us all to live life and not to sweat the little things.