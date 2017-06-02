Gunk Heads Opening Reception

Google Calendar - Gunk Heads Opening Reception - 2017-06-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gunk Heads Opening Reception - 2017-06-02 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gunk Heads Opening Reception - 2017-06-02 18:00:00 iCalendar - Gunk Heads Opening Reception - 2017-06-02 18:00:00

The Palace Picture House 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Errspace is excited and proud to present its first solo exhibition at the The Palace Picture House! Join us and local artist Alecia Vera Buckles' for an opening reception on First Friday, June 2nd, starting at 6pm, to view her new gunk heads mixed media illustrations! 

Alecia's illustrations of unabashed ladies are fun, whimsical, and outright honest to themselves; much like the artist. Adorned with fierce fashion stylings, topped with peeled acrylic paint for that 'gunk' effect, reminding us all to live life and not to sweat the little things. 

Info

The Palace Picture House 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map

Art & Exhibitions

Google Calendar - Gunk Heads Opening Reception - 2017-06-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gunk Heads Opening Reception - 2017-06-02 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gunk Heads Opening Reception - 2017-06-02 18:00:00 iCalendar - Gunk Heads Opening Reception - 2017-06-02 18:00:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

May 29, 2017

Tuesday

May 30, 2017

Wednesday

May 31, 2017

Thursday

June 1, 2017

Friday

June 2, 2017

Saturday

June 3, 2017

Sunday

June 4, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours