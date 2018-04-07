Guy feat Teddy Riley, Jagged Edge, 112, Ginuwine
Memorial Auditorium 399 Mccallie Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Monday
Theater & DanceNew Year Belly Dance Session
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Talks & ReadingsThe Folklore of Plants with Ray Zimmerman
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Talks & ReadingsProtect Our Federal Lands
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Food & DrinkDivas & Desserts: Broadway Babies
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
Sports This & ThatWake Up & Run
Concerts & Live MusicJazzanooga Pop-Up LIVE Sessions
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
Education & Learning This & ThatEnglish Country Dance for All!
Concerts & Live MusicRussel Dickerson
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
Education & LearningMosaic Tile Workshop with Daud Akhriev
Wednesday
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
Business & Career Education & Learning Politics & ActivismBitcoin Meetup
Education & LearningGet Your Roll On!
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Harris
Thursday
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
Charity & Fundraisers‘CELLARbration’
Education & LearningHow to Plan and Lead a Day Hike
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Friday
This & ThatArbor Day Celebration
Art & ExhibitionsMarch First Friday at ARTISTS on the LOOSE!
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
Art & Exhibitions"The Telephone Show" Opening Reception
Concerts & Live MusicPackway Handle
Art & ExhibitionsIn The Moment Opening Reception
Saturday
Home & Garden OutdoorPruning Workshop Intensive
MarketsFarmer’s Market
Concerts & Live MusicBluegrass Brunch
Education & LearningRed Wolf Feeding and Talk Noon
Sunday
Charity & Fundraisers Education & Learning Kids & Family7th Annual Mommy Doll & Me for Tea
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Jeff Daniels
Concerts & Live MusicMathis & Martin
Concerts & Live MusicUpchurch
Concerts & Live MusicWestfall, Giving Up