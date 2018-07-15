East Brainerd Community Theater will present the musical Guys and Dolls at Christ United Methodist Church July 12 – 15. Show times are July 12-14 at 7:30 pm and July 15 at 2:30 pm. The church is located at 8645 East Brainerd Road. Doors will be open 30 minutes prior to show time.

Tickets are available online beginning June 28th on Eventbrite, ebctchatt.com and christchurchchatt.org or at the door. “Early Bird” tickets are $10 through July 11 and $15.00 starting July 12. All seats are General Admission.

Guys and Dolls is the story of New Yorker Nathan Detroit who is trying to finance his next big craps game. To get the money, he makes a bet with Sky Masterson. Detroit bets Masterson can’t get Sister Sarah Brown out on a date. Sky says he’ll bring in more sinners to the Save-A-Soul Mission if she will go out with him. Detroit has his own problems as his fiancée, Adelaide, keeps pushing him to marry her. The storyline is based on the writings of American journalist Damon Runyon. Popular songs from the musical include “Luck be a Lady,” “A Bushel and a Peck”, “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat” and “If I Were a Bell.”

The cast includes 30 local actors and theater lovers in 9 leading and 21 chorus roles. The performance is directed by Stephanie Pearson with Musical Direction by Gary Bynum and choreography by Rebecca Benedict. Guys and Dolls will be presented in two acts with concessions available for purchase starting 30 minutes before show time and at intermission.

With each performance, the Theater collects donations to benefit a local non-profit. For Guys and Dolls, the audience has an opportunity to vote for their favorite character by making a donation of any size to Chattanooga Sports Ministry. Chattanooga Sports Ministries seeks to transform the communities of at-risk youth through athletic engagement, training in life skills and the formation of intentional, gospel-centered, cross-cultural mentoring relationships. Learn more about them at www.chattsportsministries.org.

East Brainerd Community Theater was founded in April 2013 with the production of Nunsense. The Theater is a community outreach ministry of Christ United Methodist Church. Guys and Dolls is the 12th major production performed by the Community Theater.

For more information, visit our website at www.christchurchchatt.org , www.ebctchatt.com or follow us on Facebook.