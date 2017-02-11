Gwendolyn's Bleeding Heart Ball:Deadly Ever After

Dark Princess Theatre Productions presents their fourth annual Gwendolyn's Bleeding Heart Ball. Every year a different theme is enjoyed, and this year's event will be a dark fairy tale dream come true. Upon entering, you will step into a deep, enchanted forest atmosphere to dance, nibble delectable treats, be immersed in our characters' performances, have your ear tickled by our musician, and more! We will also have vendors with lovely wares for you to peruse.

The event takes place on February 11th, 7pm, at the Heritage House Arts and Civic Center. Tickets may be purchased at http://www.darkprincesstheatre.com/upcoming-events.html. Currently, tickets are $35 per ticket, or $60 for couples' tickets. At the door, all tickets will be $40 a piece. All who purchase tickets are entered to win a door prize.

Costumes are not required, but lots of fun. We will have two costume contest winners, and they will battle for the grand prize. They will each tell a story about their character/costume, and the most creative, best storyteller will win a professional photo shoot with our own Gwendolyn and Aleistaire, from our fantastic sponsor, Cline Artisan Portraits.

A silent auction will be held within the event. Guests with winning bids will be announced at 9:15pm. We will have amazing items to bid on from companies such as the Chattanooga Ghost Tours, Inc., The Ice Cream Show, Moon Haven Studio, My Happy Place vintage boutique, etc.