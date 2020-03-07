The annual kickoff for Habitat’s Women Build Breakfast is scheduled for Saturday, March 7th from 9:00 am - 10:30 am at the Chattanoogan Hotel.

The Women Build Breakfast brings together 200+ women and girls of all ages and walks of life for a fun. interactive event. A friendraiser and fundraiser, the breakfast is a call to action to all women to stand in support of affordable housing in Chattanooga.

This year marks the fifth Women Build Breakfast! We are celebrating by throwing a jazz breakfast celebration with live music, champagne, and sparkling cider for the kids in the crowd.