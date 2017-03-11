Habitat for Humanity Women Build Breakfast

Tickets are now on sale for the 2017 Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga’s Women Build Breakfast. The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, March 11 at 9 am at The Chattanoogan Hotel. Individual tickets to the breakfast are $30 and tables (seating 8) are $300. Proceeds raised at this event will support the construction of the 2017 Women Build home.

The 2017 Women Build Home will be constructed in Chattanooga’s Glass Farms Historic Neighborhood by women for a working mother and her two children. Construction of the home will begin in March and completed by mid June – weather permitting. Breakfast attendees will be invited to sign up as volunteers to build the home.

Habitat Women Builds are organized throughout the country as a way to unite women to take a stand against poverty housing in communities. Additionally, this annual project connects women from all walks of life for the purpose of empowering and constructing Habitat homes for deserving women.

To purchase tickets to the 2017 Women Build Breakfast or to learn more about the project, call Dominique Brandt at 423.756.0507 or visit www.habitchatt.org