Hair Peace: The Black Hair Journey

Hunter Museum of American Art Photos of two men

Inspired by the imagery of “Memories and Inspiration,” Hair Peace is an original multi-arts runway show presented by Chattanooga Fashion Expo. Featuring Creative Director Demetrius Seay, Choreographer Damien Kyle, and Celebrity Stylist Andrea Mona Bowman, the performance will showcase six original couture gowns designed by Romey Roe and jewelry by Crown & Heights and Bronze Visionary. Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 and under are free.

“Memories & Inspiration: The Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African American Art” was organized and toured by International Arts & Artists, Washington, DC.