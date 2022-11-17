Hair Peace: The Black Hair Journey

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Inspired by the imagery of “Memories and Inspiration,” Hair Peace is an original multi-arts runway show presented by Chattanooga Fashion Expo. Featuring Creative Director Demetrius Seay, Choreographer Damien Kyle, and Celebrity Stylist Andrea Mona Bowman, the performance will showcase six original couture gowns designed by Romey Roe and jewelry by Crown & Heights and Bronze Visionary. Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 and under are free.

“Memories & Inspiration: The Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African American Art” was organized and toured by International Arts & Artists, Washington, DC.

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - Hair Peace: The Black Hair Journey - 2022-11-17 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hair Peace: The Black Hair Journey - 2022-11-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hair Peace: The Black Hair Journey - 2022-11-17 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hair Peace: The Black Hair Journey - 2022-11-17 18:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Saturday

November 5, 2022

Sunday

November 6, 2022

Monday

November 7, 2022

Tuesday

November 8, 2022

Wednesday

November 9, 2022

Thursday

November 10, 2022

Friday

November 11, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours