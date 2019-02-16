Hairspray, The Musical

Center for Creative Arts 1301 Dallas Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

On February 15-16, 2019, Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts (CCA) will transport the audience to 1962 Baltimore for the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Hairspray.

Hairspray is the tale of a quirky teenager and her dream to become a dancer for a local TV show. Once she wins an audition for the show, she uses her newfound celebrity status to advocate for racial integration on the television show.

“Hairspray is a wonderful, lively musical and delivers a timely message of equality, unity, and inclusion from a group of teenagers who dream of a better world,” said Cody Murphy, CCA Director of Musical Theatre. A cast of 44 talented high school students poignantly presents this show and its important message. Among its many other charms, Hairspray is a family-friendly musical bound to appeal to all ages.

Performances of Hairspray will be held in the auditorium at Center for Creative Arts (1301 Dallas Road, Chattanooga, 37405) on February 15, and 16, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased online at centerforcreativearts.net (starting February 11) or at the door prior to the performances.

Center for Creative Arts 1301 Dallas Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
