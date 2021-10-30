Halloweekend at Infinity Flux Comics & Games

Infinity Flux
Halloweekend at Infinity Flux
Infinity Flux Comics & Games is celebrating Halloweekend Saturday and Sunday, October 30th and 31st! The event will include free comics, store sales, a signing of Batman the Long Halloween by veteran comic creator Richard Starkings, and more!
Event Details:
Free comics including exclusive reprints of Miles Morales Spider-Man #1, Hawkeye #1, Star Wars the High Republic #1, Daredevil #28, and two Wonder Woman Day titles
Also, 20% off all horror-related graphic novels and board games and free candy to kids and anyone who comes in costume.
Saturday Only - Batman the Long Halloween signing with original letterer/designer Richard Starkings.
Store Hours and location:
Saturday: 11AM - 8PM
Sunday: 11AM - 7PM
3643 Hixson Pike