Halloween At Bar Watson
Who's Ready For Halloween At Bar Watson?
- Costume Contest: Win A Trip To Las Vegas & $200
- DJ "O" Live In Bar Watson 8pm-2am
- Drag Show In The Great Scotland Yard!
- Cover: $15 For Singles / $25 For Couples
to
Bar Watson 6925 Shallowford Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Halloween At Bar Watson
Who's Ready For Halloween At Bar Watson?
Charity & Fundraisers13th Annual Not-So-Silent Auction
-
Concerts & Live MusicMad Knight Brewery's Masquerade
-
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal & DJ "O"
-
Concerts & Live MusicHill City Sessions: Featuring Oweda + Behold the Brave
-
Concerts & Live MusicMasked Monster Mash
-
Theater & DanceThe Night Of The Living Dead (Live)
-
Concerts & Live MusicSix Shooter
-
Charity & FundraisersRobert G. McKamey Memorial Golf Classic
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Food & Drink OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
This & ThatBoard Game Night
-
© 2020 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.