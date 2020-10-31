Halloween At Bar Watson

to

Bar Watson 6925 Shallowford Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Halloween At Bar Watson

Who's Ready For Halloween At Bar Watson?

  • Costume Contest: Win A Trip To Las Vegas & $200
  • DJ "O" Live In Bar Watson 8pm-2am
  • Drag Show In The Great Scotland Yard!
  • Cover: $15 For Singles / $25 For Couples

Info

Bar Watson 6925 Shallowford Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Halloween At Bar Watson - 2020-10-31 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Halloween At Bar Watson - 2020-10-31 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Halloween At Bar Watson - 2020-10-31 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Halloween At Bar Watson - 2020-10-31 20:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

October 29, 2020

Friday

October 30, 2020

Saturday

October 31, 2020

Sunday

November 1, 2020

Monday

November 2, 2020

Tuesday

November 3, 2020

Wednesday

November 4, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours